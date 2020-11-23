WTI Price Analysis: Bulls keep the reins around 12-week high

By Anil Panchal
  • WTI rises for the seven consecutive days as buyers recall $43.00.
  • The upper line of a short-term rising channel can probe the bulls.
  • Sellers may remain cautious unless breaking 200-bar SMA.

WTI takes the bids near $43.08, up 0.35% intraday, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The energy benchmark refreshed the highest levels since early September the previous day before stepping back from an immediate ascending trend channel resistance.

Although the black gold’s failure to extend the pullback below $42.58 keeps the oil buyers hopeful, RSI conditions are near to overbought area while probing the upper line of an upward sloping channel stretched since November 13, at $43.35 now.

Even if the energy bulls manage to cross $43.35, the monthly high near $43.40, marked on Monday, will precede the August month peak near $43.85 to challenge the quote’s further upside.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated channel’s support, currently around $41.95, restricts the WTI sellers’ entry.

Also acting as the key downside filters are the 200-bar SMA level of $40.07 and the $40.00 threshold.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 43.1
Today Daily Change 0.66
Today Daily Change % 1.56%
Today daily open 42.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.66
Daily SMA50 39.92
Daily SMA100 40.63
Daily SMA200 37.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.57
Previous Daily Low 41.65
Previous Weekly High 42.68
Previous Weekly Low 40.36
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

