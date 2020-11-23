WTI Price Analysis: Bulls keep the reins around 12-week high

- WTI rises for the seven consecutive days as buyers recall $43.00.
- The upper line of a short-term rising channel can probe the bulls.
- Sellers may remain cautious unless breaking 200-bar SMA.
WTI takes the bids near $43.08, up 0.35% intraday, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The energy benchmark refreshed the highest levels since early September the previous day before stepping back from an immediate ascending trend channel resistance.
Although the black gold’s failure to extend the pullback below $42.58 keeps the oil buyers hopeful, RSI conditions are near to overbought area while probing the upper line of an upward sloping channel stretched since November 13, at $43.35 now.
Even if the energy bulls manage to cross $43.35, the monthly high near $43.40, marked on Monday, will precede the August month peak near $43.85 to challenge the quote’s further upside.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated channel’s support, currently around $41.95, restricts the WTI sellers’ entry.
Also acting as the key downside filters are the 200-bar SMA level of $40.07 and the $40.00 threshold.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|1.56%
|Today daily open
|42.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.66
|Daily SMA50
|39.92
|Daily SMA100
|40.63
|Daily SMA200
|37.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.57
|Previous Daily Low
|41.65
|Previous Weekly High
|42.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.36
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
