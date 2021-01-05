WTI Price Analysis: Bulls eye $48.00, recovery moves need validation from 200-HMA

WTI keeps bounce off $47.25, regains 61.8% above Fibonacci retracement.

Recovering RSI, break of immediate resistance favor oil buyers.

WTI recovers Monday’s losses while picking up the bids around $47.85, up 0.86% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the oil benchmark bounces back beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 23 to January 04 upside while also breaking a downward sloping trend line from the previous day.

Given the RSI recovery backing the upside signals stated above, WTI is likely to overcome the immediate hurdle of 200-HMA, currently near $48.00.

Though, any further upside moves need clear trading beyond December 28 top of $29.00 to target the $50.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $47.60, the previous resistance line, now support around $47.50 and Monday’s low of $47.25 can entertain short-term sellers during the fresh declines.

Though, November high joins late-December lows near $46.30/20 to challenge WTI’s downside past-$47.25.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected