WTI Price Analysis: Bulls brace for $91.30 at three-month high

- WTI remains on the front foot to refresh multi-day high.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful to cross 2021 peak.
- Overbought RSI conditions test buyers from targeting June 2014 lows.
WTI pierces $84.00 to refresh a three-month high during early Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold rises 0.40% intraday.
Given the firmer MACD signals and sustained trading beyond the key SMAs, WTI crude oil prices seem capable to cross the immediate hurdle, namely the year 2021 top surrounding $85.00.
The following run-up will aim for the $90.00 psychological magnet before hitting the June 2014 trough close to $91.30.
It’s worth observing that the overbought RSI conditions will challenge WTI crude oil buyers beyond $85.00.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the 100-DMA level of $75.85 and then to the 50-DMA near $75.10.
Following that, a six-week-old support line of around $72.50 will be crucial for oil sellers to watch.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|83.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.38
|Daily SMA50
|75.08
|Daily SMA100
|75.7
|Daily SMA200
|71.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.09
|Previous Daily Low
|82.93
|Previous Weekly High
|83.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.44
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.38
