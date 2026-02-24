USD/JPY Price Forecast: Extends recovery to near 155.30 as US Dollar gains

The USD/JPY pair is up 0.4% to near 155.30 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The pair trades higher as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recovery move despite United States (US) President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on countries in case they dishonour trade agreements.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.08% 0.37% 0.05% -0.02% -0.04% 0.27% EUR -0.16% -0.08% 0.22% -0.12% -0.18% -0.20% 0.11% GBP -0.08% 0.08% 0.29% -0.05% -0.10% -0.12% 0.18% JPY -0.37% -0.22% -0.29% -0.33% -0.39% -0.41% -0.10% CAD -0.05% 0.12% 0.05% 0.33% -0.05% -0.07% 0.23% AUD 0.02% 0.18% 0.10% 0.39% 0.05% -0.02% 0.29% NZD 0.04% 0.20% 0.12% 0.41% 0.07% 0.02% 0.30% CHF -0.27% -0.11% -0.18% 0.10% -0.23% -0.29% -0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% higher to near 97.90.

On Monday, President Donald Trump warned of steeper tariffs against countries “playing games with existing trade agreements” after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict. Last week, the US SC ruled against tariffs invoked by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its major peers despite Nikkei newspaper reporting earlier in the day that US authorities took the initiative in conducting January "rate checks" to prop up the yen and were ready to conduct joint intervention on Japan’s request, Reuters reports.

USD/JPY technical analysis

USD/JPY jumps higher to near 155.30 in the Asian trade on Tuesday. The broader outlook of the pair is sideways amid a Descending Triangle formation, which indicates a sharp volatility contraction. The downside of the pair is supported by the horizontal border of the above-mentioned pattern around 152.00, while the descending border from the January 23 high at 159.66 limits gains, with resistance marked at 156.01.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 154.91 is flattening after a prior downswing, and price holds above it. A sustained close above this average would keep the recovery path intact.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains confined inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)