WTI Price Analysis: Bulls attack weekly resistance below $68.00

- WTI refreshes intraday high to consolidate losses marked during the last five weeks.
- Bearish MACD also challenges the buyers, 10-DMA, 200-DMA act as additional upside filters.
- Sellers remain away beyond an ascending support line from late March.
WTI takes the bids around $67.80, up 2.45% intraday during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the US oil benchmark reverses the previous day’s losses while keeping the bounce off an upward sloping support line from March 23.
However, bearish MACD signals and a weekly descending trend line near $68.25 challenge the energy bulls.
Even if the quote rises past $68.25, the 200-DMA and the 10-DMA, respectively around $69.90 and $70.45, will challenge the WTI buyers.
In a case where the oil prices rally beyond $70.45, the late November’s swing low near $74.65 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the stated support line from March, around $64.70, becomes the key level to watch for WTI bear’s entry.
Following that, the recent trough of $62.34 and August month’s low near $61.80 can probe the downside targeting March’s low near $57.25.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.64
|Today Daily Change
|1.47
|Today Daily Change %
|2.22%
|Today daily open
|66.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.42
|Daily SMA50
|78.15
|Daily SMA100
|73.68
|Daily SMA200
|69.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.06
|Previous Daily Low
|65.52
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
