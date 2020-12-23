WTI Price Analysis: Breaks monthly support line amid fresh declines toward $46.00

- WTI refreshes intraday low, stays depressed for third consecutive day.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of short-term support direct sellers toward 200-bar SMA.
- Bulls look for clear trading above $48.00 for fresh entries.
WTI takes offers around $46.40, down 1.38% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The energy benchmark extends the previous two day’s losses to the lowest in seven days after breaking an upward sloping trend line from December 02.
Other than the trend line breakdown, bearish MACD also favors the oil sellers targeting 200-bar SMA, at $44.60 now. However, any more downside will be challenged by the monthly low near $44.00.
In a case where the black gold remains pressured below $44.00, November 11 high near $43.30 can also act as a downside filter.
Meanwhile, multiple tops marked in one week around $48.00 highlight the horizontal line as the key upside hurdle even as the quote jumps back beyond the previous support line around $46.90.
Following that, the WTI buyers can eye to refresh the monthly top of $49.43, also the highest since late February, while eyeing the $50.00 threshold.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|46.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.26%
|Today daily open
|46.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.5
|Daily SMA50
|42.75
|Daily SMA100
|41.8
|Daily SMA200
|37.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.99
|Previous Daily Low
|46.63
|Previous Weekly High
|49.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.87
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.13
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7550 despite fresh US stimulus woes
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7550 despite the risk-off flows triggered on news that US Pres. Trump has obstructed the covid relief bill. The aussie ignores the drop in the S&P 500 futures and downbeat Australian Prelim Trade data.
GBP/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.3400 despite Brexit deadlock, virus woes
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3400 despite Brexit, virus concerns. Bloc shows mild acceptance to the UK’s fishing terms, EU Chief Von der Leyen, UK PM Johnson eyed for resolution. No major data from the UK, risk headlines remain as the key.
Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns
Gold posts small gains while trading above $1860 after fresh US stimulus news. US President Donald Trump obstructs covid stimulus, government funding, US House Speaker Pelosi shows readiness for a change. Brexit impasse, virus woes add to the risk aversion wave.
FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?
It has been a year of absolute chaos, but hopefully, 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.