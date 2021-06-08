WTI Price Analysis: Bears likely to test 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $67.85

- Crude oil incurs significant losses on Tuesday.
- Bulls gave up gains near the $70 mark.
- Overbought momentum oscillator warns of aggressive bets
Crude oil prices edge lower on Tuesday in the initial European trading hours. WTI peaked at $ 69.84 on Monday in the New York session but failed to sustain there and pared all the gains.
At the time of writing, WTI trades at $68.47, down 0.91% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI came under pressure after touching the YTD high at $69.84 in the previous day’s trading session. The prices extended the decline to trade with negative bias near the $68.50 mark losing nearly 1% of the trade.
The formation of the spinning top candlestick formation on June 7 indicates the reversal of the prevailing trend. A red candle following the next day confirmed the bearish formation. This technical pattern could seek the first target near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the lows of $61.65 at $67.50.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in overbought territory with receding bullish momentum. WTI bears would likely reclaim the low of June 1 at $66.77 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $66.47.
Alternatively, if prices make a sustained move above the $69.00 psychological mark, then WTI bulls could have a chance to travel back to yesterday’s high at $69.84.
Market participants would then possibly be looking at the levels last seen in 2018. The Bulls would keep on their radar May’s 2018 high at $72.85 followed by the June high in the vicinity of the $73.70 area.
WTI Additional Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|69.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.14
|Daily SMA50
|63.79
|Daily SMA100
|61.47
|Daily SMA200
|52.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.85
|Previous Daily Low
|68.79
|Previous Weekly High
|69.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.31
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
