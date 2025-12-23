GBP/JPY falls from multi-year highs to near 210.30 as Japan warns of intervention

The GBP/JPY pair retraces to near 210.30 on Tuesday from its multi-year high of 211.60 posted on Monday. The rally in the cross hits pause as the Japanese Yen (JPY) discovers temporary support, following comments from Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama that the government could intervene against excessive one-sided moves.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.23% -0.62% -0.10% -0.16% -0.33% -0.27% EUR 0.18% -0.07% -0.46% 0.07% 0.00% -0.16% -0.10% GBP 0.23% 0.07% -0.40% 0.14% 0.09% -0.09% -0.03% JPY 0.62% 0.46% 0.40% 0.54% 0.49% 0.28% 0.39% CAD 0.10% -0.07% -0.14% -0.54% -0.05% -0.24% -0.15% AUD 0.16% -0.00% -0.09% -0.49% 0.05% -0.17% -0.11% NZD 0.33% 0.16% 0.09% -0.28% 0.24% 0.17% 0.06% CHF 0.27% 0.10% 0.03% -0.39% 0.15% 0.11% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

“Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen,” Katayama said. She added, “Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.”

Though Japan’s stealth intervention is expected to support the Japanese Yen to regain ground, the recovery move will unlikely last long as investors remain cautious over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy outlook, the key reason behind the Yen’s downfall.

Last week, the BoJ raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%, as expected, and kept the door open for further monetary tightening. However, market participants believe that BoJ’s intentions are contrary to the government’s fiscal goals, which could limit the expectations of further interest rate hikes in the near term.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its peers, with investors remaining on the sidelines in a holiday-elongated week. Going forward, the major trigger for the Pound Sterling will be market expectations about whether the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates again in early 2026.

Last week, the BoE reduced interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75% with a tight vote and guided that the monetary policy path will remain gradually downwards.