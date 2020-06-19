WTI posts strong gains, trades above $40 ahead of Baker Hughes data

- Risk-on environment helps crude oil prices push higher on Friday.
- OPEC+ reassures market of better compliance with output cuts.
- Baker Hughes will publish its weekly US Oil Rig Count at 1700 GMT.
Crude oil prices built on Thursday gains with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbing above $40 for the first time in 11 days. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $40.10, gaining 3.26% on a daily basis. Furthermore, the barrel of Brent is up 3.1% on the day at $42.65.
With Friday's advance, the WTI is rising nearly 10% for the week and remains on track to post its best weekly close since early March.
OPEC headlines lift crude oil prices
Following the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Thursday, OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, pledged for improved compliance with agreed output cut and provided a boost to crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, is also helping risk-sensitive oil extends its upside on the last day of the week.
Later in the session, Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly US Oil Rig Count data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.28
|Today Daily Change
|1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|3.26
|Today daily open
|39.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|36.59
|Daily SMA50
|29.35
|Daily SMA100
|34.66
|Daily SMA200
|45.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.16
|Previous Daily Low
|37.41
|Previous Weekly High
|40.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.72
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
