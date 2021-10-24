WTI pokes multi-month top near $84.00 despite sluggish sentiment

- WTI picks up bids towards the fresh high since October 2014, flashed the previous day.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed headlines concerning China, Evergrande.
- US dollar weakness keeps oil buyers hopeful, second-tier data eyed.
WTI remains firmer around $83.85, up 0.15% intraday during Monday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark refreshed the seven-year high the previous day amid softer US dollar and hopes of further energy demand. However, the recently mixed concerns probe the oil buyers of late.
US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped on Friday, marking the seventh daily fall in the last eight amid firmer mood and a pullback in the US 10-year Treasury yields from the five-month top. The same helped oil buyers to renew the highest levels since October 2014.
Also favoring the black gold were headlines concerning China’s struggling real-estate firm Evergrande. Following the firm’s ability to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond, the property company announced it have restarted 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen.
On the contrary, the recent covid conditions in China and Russia have been grim and challenge the risk-on mood, as well as the commodities. As per the latest comments from Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, shared by Reuters, ''There is increasing risk that the outbreak might spread further, helped by ‘seasonal factors’”. On the same line, another real estate firm from China, namely Modern Land, is said to struggle to pay $250 million 12.85% senior notes due October 25. Additionally, Fed’s tapering and firmer US Treasury yields also challenge the oil buls.
It should be observed, however, that chatters over energy supply outage and OPEC+ support an only gradual increase in output versus the push for more add to the WTI’s strength.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print -0.15% intraday loss while the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured at the latest, favoring commodity buyers.
Given the mixed catalysts and a light calendar in Asia, qualitative factors may gain major attention for fresh clues before ahead of the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October, up for publishing today.
Technical analysis
A two-month-old support line, near $79.80 by the press time, keeps WTI bulls directed towards November 2012 lows near $84.10. However, overbought RSI conditions and an ascending resistance line from March will challenge the oil buyers around $84.50 afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|83.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.07
|Daily SMA50
|72.94
|Daily SMA100
|72.12
|Daily SMA200
|66.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.92
|Previous Daily Low
|81.51
|Previous Weekly High
|83.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.61
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
GBP/USD: Buyers defends 1.3750 below 100-day SMA
GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with the underlying neutral sentiment.
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
Bitcoin set to retest $56,000
Bitcoin price is heading lower following a break below a critical support trend line. The leading cryptocurrency is now exposed to a downside target of $56,568. The BTC IOMAP model suggests that the bellwether cryptocurrency is unlikely to drop below $56,000.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.