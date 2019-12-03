WTI on a steady recovery above $ 56, API data eyed

- Oil supported by hopes of further OPEC+ output cuts.
- Mixed market mood amid fresh trade woes weighs.
- All eyes on US-China trade updates, US API Crude Stocks data.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) picks up fresh bids over the last hour, extending its steady recovery mode from just under the 56 handle, despite the mixed sentiment seen in Tuesday’s European session so far.
The black gold is heading back to test Monday’s high of 56.65, as the bulls continue to derive support from increased expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will extend the output cut policy well into the next year when they meet this Friday in Vienna.
Further, the same belief is endorsed by the US banking giant Goldman Sachs, as it says that “we believe the global oil supply-demand balance requires an extension of the current OPEC+ cuts.” The hopes of further supply cuts help keep the downside cushioned in the barrel of WTI.
Meanwhile, the latest uptick in oil prices can be attributed to fresh selling seen in the US dollar across its main competitors, as the European traders hit their desks and react negatively to the downbeat US data and US President Trump’s USD jawboning.
Trump said: “The Fed should lower rates (there is almost no inflation) and loosen, making us competitive with other nations, and manufacturing will SOAR! Dollar is very strong relative to others.”
However, the buyers remain wary over the further upside, as markets trade with caution amid a revival of global trade concerns after Trump announced fresh tariffs on Argentina and Brazil while the US tariffs threat to the European Union (EU) also continue to dampen the investors’ sentiment.
Attention now turns towards the weekly US Crude Stocks data, due to published later on Tuesday at 2130 GMT by the American Petroleum Institute (API), for some near-term trading opportunities. The next direction in the commodity will be determined by the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting due later this week.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.40
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|56.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.24
|Daily SMA50
|55.67
|Daily SMA100
|55.84
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.73
|Previous Daily Low
|55.59
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
