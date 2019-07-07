WTI on a back foot below 100-day EMA

- US Dollar (USD) strength negatively affects the commodity basket.
- Trade uncertainty remains in play despite the US-China truce.
- Geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, coupled with supply restrictions, continue to limit the downside.
With the USD carrying its NFP-backed strength forward, coupled with fresh doubts on US-China trade deal, WTI remains on a back foot around $57.70 during early Asian morning on Monday.
The greenback surged across the board on Friday after the US headline employment data, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), beat most optimistic forecasts and turned down the expectations of a 50 basis points (bps) rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve in its upcoming meet. The USD has a negative correlation with the commodities.
Adding to the downside could be the latest doubts on the US-China trade truce raised by China’s SCMP news report. The Chinese daily mentioned to ignore the hype about the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping being closer to a trade deal.
However, geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, coupled with global supply reduction from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, offer strong downside support to the black gold.
Responding to the latest news concerning Iran increasing its enriched Uranium stock, the US President warned the nation to better be careful after a nuclear breach. The BBC also quoted the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the subject when he said that it would only lead to "further isolation and sanctions" for the nation.
Technical Analysis
A 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) limits the immediate upside of the energy benchmark around $58.10, a break of which can propel prices to 200-day SMA level of $59.00 and then to $60.00 round-figure.
On the downside, 21-day EMA level of $57.00 and latest lows surrounding $56.00 can offer immediate support to the quote ahead of dragging it to June 10 high near $54.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.