WTI moves higher to around $78.30 as Houthi Group strikes on shipping vessels in Red Sea

Saudi Aramco is reportedly considering issuing a bond in 2024 with longer maturities of up to 50 years, according to Chief Financial Officer Ziad Al-Murshed. This planned issuance is part of the company's strategy to optimize its capital structure.

Crude oil prices cheer the positive economic news from the largest oil importer China. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has opted to keep its one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.45%. However, the PBoC has reduced the five-year LPR by 25 basis points from 4.20% to 3.95% to support its struggling economy. Furthermore, China experienced a significant increase in annual tourism revenues during the national Lunar New Year holiday period.

The Iran-led Houthi group has conducted additional drone and missile strikes on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. Among the targeted vessels was the Belize-flagged, British-registered cargo vessel Rubymar. As a result of the attack, the crew of the cargo vessel evacuated the ship off the coast of Yemen.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price retraces its recent losses registered on Monday. WTI price trades higher around $78.30 per barrel during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The escalated threat of the oil supply disruption from the Middle East is supporting the prices of Crude oil.

