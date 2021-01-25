WTI: Mildly bid above $52 as risks battle hopes of output cut

- WTI wavers around intraday high amid a quiet session.
- Iraq is up for production cut to compensate for breach of the OPEC quota.
- Fears of virus variant, doubts over US fiscal stimulus challenge the risks.
WTI prints 0.30% intraday gains while taking rounds to $52.30 amid Monday’s Asian session. While weekend news suggesting output cut from Iraq favor the oil bulls, doubts over the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and the worsening virus conditions cap the upside moves.
Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting Iraq’s planned oil output cut in January and February by around 0.25 million barrels per day of production to 3.6 million barrels. While Baghdad’s slowing down of oil flow is mainly due to its inability to respect the OPEC’s targets, Kurdistan’s action will be the key to follow.
Read: Iraq will cut oil output to compensate for breach of OPEC+ quota - Bloomberg
Other than the weekend news, risk consolidation also backs the energy buyers by press time. The S&P 500 Futures gain 0.30% and stocks in Asia-Pacific also print mild gains during early Monday.
Although fears of the quickly spreading virus strain weigh on risk-tone, recently positive signs over the looming US fiscal package seem to have favored the latest optimism. It should, however, be noted that the gridlock over the US aid package hasn’t been solved yet, which in turn keeps the risks pressured while the virus variant suggests more lockdowns from the key economies in the West.
Read: US Senator Sanders: Democrats will use reconciliation to pass Covid-19 relief package – CNN
Looking forward, a light calendar before the US session keeps WTI prices at the mercy of risk catalysts. Though, cautious optimism for the American covid aid package, backed by improving conditions in China, favors the commodities.
Technical analysis
Although sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, at $51.00 now, keeps WTI buyers hopeful, a downward sloping trend line from Wednesday, currently around $52.85, guards the quote’s short-term upside moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|52.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51
|Daily SMA50
|47.84
|Daily SMA100
|43.68
|Daily SMA200
|39.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.14
|Previous Daily Low
|51.43
|Previous Weekly High
|53.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.43
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears flexing muscles around 0.7700 amid virus, stimulus concerns
AUD/USD begins the week’s trading on a back foot as sellers attack 0.7700, amid the initial hour of Monday’s Asian trading session. Mixed data renewed doubts over monetary policy actions. The key risk catalysts will be in spotlight amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD: Probing key Fibonacci retracement hurdle
EUR/USD has retraced 38.2% of the pullback from early January highs. The pair has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart. A breakout would validate the bullish crossover of the 50- and 200-hour SMA.
Gold wavers around mid-$1,800s even as virus, stimulus weigh on risks
Gold begins the week with an uptick to $1,857, keeps late Friday’s recovery moves. Doubts over US President Biden’s second stimulus, virus variant fears heavy the risks amid a light calendar.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).