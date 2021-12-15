WTI meanders below $70.00, upside capped by 200DMA for now ahead of inventories, Fed

- WTI currently trades close to $70.00, a little lower on the day with upside capped by the 200DMA.
- The major drivers of crude oil on Wednesday will be official US inventory numbers and the Fed policy announcement.
Oil prices have been ebbing lower on Wednesday and front-month WTI futures currently trade close to the $70.00 per barrel, up from earlier session lows in the $69.30s, but still a few cents lower on the day. The upside is currently being capped by the presence of the 200-day moving average at $70.39 and amid a broadly subdued market tone ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Fed policy announcement that will likely set the macro tone for the rest of the week.
Just as the 200DMA above $70.00 is likely to continue to cap the price action in the coming hours, WTI seems to have carved out a floor in the mid-$69.00s, an area that coincides with early December highs, for now. But crude oil traders would do well to keep an eye on the latest weekly official US inventory report at 1530GMT. Private weekly API inventory data released on Tuesday pointed to a smaller than expected 0.815M barrel draw in crude oil stocks, which seemed to pressure oil prices at the time, despite a surprise draw in distillate inventories and a smaller than expected rise in gasoline stocks.
In terms of the major themes driving crude oil markets right now; uncertainty regarding the hit to demand from the spread of Omicron remains elevated and traders have suggested this means volatility may remain elevated as well. Some highlighted the disparity between the recently published monthly OPEC oil market report versus the comparatively bearish IEA monthly report.
According to analysts at ANZ, "the IEA's bearish view on the market was in stark contrast to OPEC's more positive view when it released its monthly outlook earlier this week… (which) suggests volatility is likely to remain high in the short term”. Oil prices are thus likely to remain skittish on Omicron lockdown headlines in the coming weeks, with the WHO warning the peak of the global outbreak remains a way off.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|70.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.05
|Daily SMA50
|77.47
|Daily SMA100
|73.75
|Daily SMA200
|70.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.8
|Previous Daily Low
|69.33
|Previous Weekly High
|73.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.17
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1250 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below 1.1300 on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's critical policy decisions. The data from the US revealed that Retail Sales increased by 0.3% in November, falling short of the market expectation of 0.8%.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above mid-1.3200s
After gaining traction on stronger-than-expected UK inflation data, GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.3250. Investors paid no attention to the dismal US Retail Sales data as they await the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold struggles to stage a rebound as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
The hawkish Fed expectations are undermining gold price heading into the policy announcements this Wednesday. Gold price is hovering near its two-week lows around $1,770 with its fate hinging on the Fed’s pace of tapering and rate outlook.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
A hedge fund has reaped the opportunity to buy the recent Ethereum price dip. Ether has recently dropped to a swing low of $3,675. Speculators believe the fund’s CEO caused fear, uncertainty and doubt to drive ETH price lower.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?