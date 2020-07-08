WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed

- WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30.
- Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold.
- European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.
WTI stays depressed around $40.50 while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The oil benchmark recently snapped three-day winning streak the previous day as risk aversion wave hit the brakes on the bullish momentum near a two-week top. Also favoring the bears were downbeat stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Data from industry player API suggest that the oil stockpiles rose two million barrels versus the previous draw of 8.156 million barrels during the week ended on July 03. The news followed Citibank’s upward revision to price forecasts to $38 per barrel.
On the contrary, European oil giant, Eni, warned of a $4 billion (3.5 billion euro) in post-tax impairment charges against non-current assets for the second quarter, plus/minus 20 percent. The moves followed the earlier cut in energy price forecasts by global leaders Shell and BP.
While the oil benchmark’s earlier rise could have taken clues from the hopes of the economic restart, the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence dimmed any such prospects. Also weighing on the demand outlook can be China’s tussles with the US, the UK, Australia and India that together might dim the economic prospects of the world’s largest commodity user. Furthermore, speculations that the global oil suppliers, mostly the OPEC+ group, might not extend the output accord beyond August add further weakness on to the commodity prices.
Against all odds, the recent recovery in the economic data and China’s buying the dip fashion, as portrayed by Caixin during the last week, favor the bulls to battle above $40.00.
Considering the mixed set of catalysts, oil traders need stockpile data from the Energy Information Adminisration (EIA) for fresh impetus. With downbeat forecasts and the on-going risk-off sentiment, the black gold might lose the $40.00 threshold.
Technical analysis
Considering the commodity’s inability to stay strong beyond $40.00, coupled with the bearish MACD signals on the four-hour chart, the sellers are likely to wait for an entry. As a result, a three-week-old support line, at $39.70, becomes the key to watch. On the contrary, a clear break above the immediate resistance line, at $40.96 now, will need a sustained cross past-June month high of $41.65 to challenge February month low surrounding $44.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|40.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.08
|Daily SMA50
|33.97
|Daily SMA100
|33.16
|Daily SMA200
|44.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.99
|Previous Daily Low
|39.97
|Previous Weekly High
|40.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.6
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.