- WTI rebounds from eight-month low as markets pare recent losses.
- Fears of slowdown in demand, higher supply joined firmer US dollar to favor bears earlier.
- Comments from Iraq, pullback in DXY join cautious optimism to underpin corrective bounce.
- Recovery remains elusive as central banks stay hawkish, economic slowdown looms.
WTI crude oil portrays a corrective bounce amid Tuesday’s quiet Asian session, around $77.10 by the press time of the pre-European session.
In addition to the lack of data/events during early Tuesday, the US dollar’s pullback and hopes of avoiding the recession seem to have favored the energy benchmark’s recovery from the lowest levels since January 2020.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the 20-year high, down 0.40% intraday near 113.68 by the press time, as softer yields join downbeat US data and inflation expectations.
That said, US Treasury yields retreat from the multi-year high while the S&P 500 Futures also print mild gains by the press time. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the highest levels in 12 years while the 2-year bond coupons refreshed the 15-year top as traders rushed to the risk safety. Further, Chicago Fed National Activity Index weakened to 0.0 in August versus 0.09 market expectations and an upwardly revised prior reading of 0.29. Further, the US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, signaled that the gauges refreshed the multi-day low on Monday. While noting the details, the longer-term inflation expectations dropped to the lowest level since July 13, 2022, whereas the 5-year benchmark slumped to the lowest levels since June 2021 with the latest figures being 2.32% and 2.33% respectively.
Elsewhere, Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting to have a balance in the markets, per Reuters.
Moving on, weekly prints of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Crude Oil Stock data, previous 1.035M, will join the US CB Consumer Confidence for September and Durable Goods Orders for August to determine short-term WTI moves.
Overall, oil prices are likely to remain amid economic fears and a firmer US dollar.
Technical analysis
WTI bulls need to cross the previous support line from May 11, around $77.60 at the latest, to keep buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20%
|Today daily open
|76.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.14
|Daily SMA50
|89.73
|Daily SMA100
|99.02
|Daily SMA200
|96.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.13
|Previous Daily Low
|76.08
|Previous Weekly High
|86.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.01
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps five-day downtrend near 0.9650 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in six around 20-year low. Markets consolidate recent moves amid light calendar, mixed headlines. Hawkish central bankers, energy crisis keeps bears hopeful despite immediate rebound.
GBP/USD rebound pokes 1.0800 as BOE hesitates, DXY tracks yields ahead of key data
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s heavy losses as it bounces off the all-time low to 1.0780 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair renews intraday high while also snapping the five-day downtrend.
Gold aims establishment above $1,630 as DXY skids, US data eyed
Gold price has extended its gains to near $1,630.00 after rebounding from $1,621.14 on Monday. The precious metal is eyeing an establishment above $,1630.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a vulnerable performance right from the opening tick.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.