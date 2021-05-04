WTI inches higher in easing of lockdowns

- Lockdowns continue to ease and oil demand is on the up.
- Bulls are looking to a run towards the $70 handle.
Oil prices were on the bid on Tuesday, buoyed as more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract more travellers, which would help offset weakened fuel demand in India as COVID-19 cases soar.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $65.73 travelling between a low of $64.32 and a high of $65.82.
The price is up almost 2% at the time of writing.
US West Texas Intermediate futures also rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.63 a barrel, after gaining 1.4% on Monday.
Later today, traders will be watching out for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Libyan woes are easing and Iran is inching towards a negotiated agreement and OPEC+ sticking to their cautious unwinding.
However, analysts at TD Securities said ''the powerful recovery in key markets is outweighing supply-side concerns. ''
''n this context, crude prices can overshoot to the upside in the near-term, but a still massive amount of OPEC+ spare capacity makes a sustainable move above $70/bbl unlikely.''
Elsewhere, stocks have been trading defensively amid declines in technology stocks and comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the Fed may need to raise interest rates somewhat to prevent the economy from overheating.
There will be a focus on this week's Nonfarm Payrolls for further clues on how the US economic recovery is holding up.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.71
|Today Daily Change
|1.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.94
|Today daily open
|64.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.97
|Daily SMA50
|62.06
|Daily SMA100
|57.35
|Daily SMA200
|49.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.62
|Previous Daily Low
|62.88
|Previous Weekly High
|65.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.64
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
