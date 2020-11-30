The producers comprising of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are likely to discuss whether to extend current oil output cuts by three to four months or to gradually hike production from January, as they commence its two-day meeting on Monday, Reuters reports, citing the OPEC+ sources.
Sources said: “OPEC+ is now considering extending the existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd, about 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021.”
“Today meeting will be difficult, especially if Russia and Kazakhstan didn’t change their position,” a source said.
The informal discussions by the OPEC+ over the weekend failed to materialize, as they failed to find a consensus on oil output policy for 2021.
WTI cautious around $45
With a hike in oil output also being considered as an option in the OPEC+ meeting, the WTI barrel remains under pressure around $45, losing nearly 1.5% on the day.
The black gold is on track to book a 20% monthly gain this month, having rallied to eight-month highs of $46.24 last week.
WTI: Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|45.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.5
|Daily SMA50
|40.43
|Daily SMA100
|40.84
|Daily SMA200
|36.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45.74
|Previous Daily Low
|44.63
|Previous Weekly High
|46.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.34
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|46.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains
EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.
GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight
Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!