WTI holds below $90.00, retracing from 10-month highs amid profit-taking

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $89.45 so far on Wednesday. WTI prices lose momentum after hitting the highest level since November 2022 of $93.75. WTI prices face some selling pressure due to profit-taking by traders ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision . The Fed is widely expected to hold the interest rate unchanged in the 5.25% to 5.5% range on Wednesday's meeting. Market players will keep an eye on the Press Conference Chairman Jerome Powell . If Powell delivers hawkish comments and convinces the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. This might exert pressure on the WTI prices. It's worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand. On the other hand, voluntary oil output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia boost WTI prices. That said, the world's two largest oil exporters announced prolonged oil output curbs until the end of 2023. Through the end of 2023, Saudi oil output will be closer to 1.3 million barrels per day. Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned earlier this week that oil market deficits would worsen in the fourth quarter with the summer-announced oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia exacerbating the situation. About the data, US crude oil inventories fell nearly 5.25M barrels for the week ending September 15 from the previous reading of 1.174M barrels rise, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday. The market consensus expected a 2.7 million-barrel decline Oil traders will monitor the EIA Crude Oil Stocks for the week ending September 15 due on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the Fed meeting at 18:00 GMT. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.