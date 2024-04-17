WTI holds below $84.50 as hawkish Fed remarks offset geopolitical risks

- WTI drifts lower to $84.25 on the hawkish Fed remarks on Wednesday.
- The possibility that the Fed will delay the interest rate cut weighs on the black gold.
- The Middle East geopolitical tension and higher China's crude oil imports boost WTI prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $84.25 on Wednesday. The black gold edges lower on the day as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell offset the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Investors place lower bets on the Fed rate cuts this year as the US economy remains robust and inflation is still elevated. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that it will take "longer than expected" to achieve the confidence needed to bring inflation to the central bank’s 2% target. It's worth noting that the higher-for-longer US interest rate narrative may put some selling pressure on WTI prices since it translates to less demand for oil as the cost of holding crude oil rises.
Furthermore, Crude oil stockpiles in the United States for the week ending April 12 increased by 4.09 million barrels from a build of 3.03 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would rise by about 600,000 barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.
The ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East continues to boost WTI prices. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement late Tuesday that new sanctions targeting Iran and sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Defense Ministry will be imposed in the coming days. In case of further escalation, $100 oil is possible, Citigroup analysts said.
Apart from this, China's crude oil imports reached a new high in 2023, jumping by 10% YoY and shattering the previous record set in 2020. This benefits black gold, as China is the world's largest crude oil importer.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|84.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.76
|Daily SMA50
|80.2
|Daily SMA100
|76.76
|Daily SMA200
|79.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.67
|Previous Daily Low
|84.24
|Previous Weekly High
|87.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the bounce toward 0.6450 as USD takes a breather
AUD/USD bounces back from levels unseen since mid-November, eyeing 0.6450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The US Dollar pauses its upsurge, induced by policy divergence and hawkish Fed commentaries. However, a market caution limits the pair's upside.
USD/JPY stays defensive below 155.00 on Japan's FX intervention risks
USD/JPY remains defensive below 155.00 early Wednesday, as the Japanese Yen draws support from impending Japanese intervention risks. A minor pullback in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields also weigh on the pair ahead of more Fedspeak.
Gold remains steady above $2,350 amid market caution
Gold price holds ground near $2,380 per troy ounce on Wednesday, hovering close to record highs as traders exercise caution ahead of Israel's response to Iran's air strike on Saturday.
Fetch.ai Price Prediction: FET must hold above $1.70 for strength
Fetch.ai is trading with a bearish bias. It comes as chatter about the proposed integration with the Ocean Protocol and the SIngularityNET ecosystem remains fresh.
UK CPI March Preview: Inflation pressures to dissipate further, adding to bets of BoE rate cuts
The March UK CPI report will be released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. United Kingdom’s headline and core annual inflation are set to ease in March. The UK CPI report could hint at the BoE’s interest rate cut, rocking the Pound Sterling.