WTI holds below $61.00 amid supply concerns, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting

- WTI price drifts lower to around $60.90 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- Hope for progress in US-Iran nuclear talks and potential higher OPEC+ output weigh on the WTI price.
- Oil traders await OPEC+ meeting on Saturday for fresh impetus.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $60.90 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI price edges lower amid supply concerns after Iranian and US delegations made progress in their nuclear talks.
US President Donald Trump expressed hope for progress in nuclear talks with Iran after a fifth round of talks in Rome last week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings and there was potential for progress in nuclear negotiations after Oman made several proposals. However, Trump said American negotiators made “real progress” during “very good” nuclear talks with Iran over the weekend.
Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US-Iran nuclear talks. If negotiations between the two countries fail, this would limit the Iranian oil supply. However, any signs of resolution could add Iranian supply to the market, which might drag the WTI price lower.
Furthermore, expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will decide to increase output at a meeting this week might contribute to the WTI’s downside. OPEC+ will decide July oil production levels on Saturday, earlier than previously planned.
The sources previously told Reuters that will entail another 411,000 barrels per day of production for a third consecutive month. Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ has not yet discussed increasing output by another 411,000 barrels per day ahead of its meeting.
On the other hand, easing fears of trade tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) could provide some support to the black gold ahead of the OPEC+ decision. Trump announced an extension on the 50% tariff deadline on the European Union (EU) until July 9 after a phone call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD holds steady around mid-0.5900s ahead of RBNZ rate decision
NZD/USD consolidates around the 0.5950 area during the Asian session on Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the crucial RBNZ policy update before placing directional bets. The RBNZ could deliver a sixth straight rate cut. Meanwhile, investors will look for cues on the path forward on interest rates. In the meantime, the upbeat market mood supports the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
USD/JPY retreats from one-week high and seems vulnerable
USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's short-covering rally from the monthly low. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations revive demand for the lower-yielding JPY and weigh the currency pair amid the lack of follow-through USD buying. Traders now look to FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.
Gold price retakes $3,300 amid a combination of supporting factors
Gold price attracts dip-buyers on Wednesday and recovers part of the previous day's heavy losses. The overnight USD recovery runs out of steam amid US fiscal concerns and Fed rate cut bets, which, in turn, is seen supporting the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, geopolitical risks lift the safe-haven XAU/USD back above the $3,300 mark during the Asian session as traders now look to FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets bullish breakout despite network activity falling
Ripple's (XRP) price has been moving broadly sideways for over a week while trading at $2.33 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border money remittance token climbed to $2.65 on May 12, buoyed by strong sentiment around Bitcoin's (BTC) surge to new all-time highs.
NZD/USD holds steady around mid-0.5900s ahead of RBNZ rate decision
NZD/USD consolidates around the 0.5950 area during the Asian session on Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the crucial RBNZ policy update before placing directional bets. The RBNZ could deliver a sixth straight rate cut. Meanwhile, investors will look for cues on the path forward on interest rates. In the meantime, the upbeat market mood supports the risk-sensitive Kiwi.