WTI firmer above $ 56 as US-Iran tensions flare up, US rigs data eyed

- Lifted by fresh US-Iran geopolitical worries, but bulls lack follow-through.
- Stronger USD, bearish IEA headlines and US stocks surge cap the rally.
- All eyes on US rigs count and consumer sentiment data for fresh directives.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen consolidating its recovery from monthly lows of 54.75, the bulls take a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand and nervousness ahead of the US drilling sector activity data.
The black gold jumped over 1.50% this Friday, mainly driven by renewed tensions between the US and Iran after the US President Trump said that the US Navy ship “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the tensions flared up after the Iranian officials denied any such shooting down of Iran’s drone, saying that all drones have returned to their base.
The bulls lacked the vigor to extend the upside, as investors continued to weigh in the recent comments by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Birol. Birol said the IEA is revising down the 2019 global oil demand growth forecast, in light of slowing global economy, especially China.
Moreover, broad-based US dollar recovery, as well as swelling US fuel stockpiles, keep the sentiment undermined around the commodity. Attention now turns towards the US UoM Consumer Sentiment and rigs count data due later today for near-term trading opportunities.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|55.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.26
|Daily SMA50
|57.52
|Daily SMA100
|59.43
|Daily SMA200
|57.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.46
|Previous Daily Low
|54.87
|Previous Weekly High
|60.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.37
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.79
