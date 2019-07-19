WTI firmer above $ 56 as US-Iran tensions flare up, US rigs data eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Lifted by fresh US-Iran geopolitical worries, but bulls lack follow-through.
  • Stronger USD, bearish IEA headlines and US stocks surge cap the rally.
  • All eyes on US rigs count and consumer sentiment data for fresh directives.

WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen consolidating its recovery from monthly lows of 54.75, the bulls take a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand and nervousness ahead of the US drilling sector activity data.

The black gold jumped over 1.50% this Friday, mainly driven by renewed tensions between the US and Iran after the US President Trump said that the US Navy ship “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the tensions flared up after the Iranian officials denied any such shooting down of Iran’s drone, saying that all drones have returned to their base.

The bulls lacked the vigor to extend the upside, as investors continued to weigh in the recent comments by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Birol. Birol said the IEA is revising down the 2019 global oil demand growth forecast, in light of slowing global economy, especially China.

Moreover, broad-based US dollar recovery, as well as swelling US fuel stockpiles, keep the sentiment undermined around the commodity. Attention now turns towards the US UoM Consumer Sentiment and rigs count data due later today for near-term trading opportunities.

 Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.18
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 55.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.26
Daily SMA50 57.52
Daily SMA100 59.43
Daily SMA200 57.03
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.46
Previous Daily Low 54.87
Previous Weekly High 60.99
Previous Weekly Low 57.37
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

