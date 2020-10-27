WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

WTI drops on API data, extending the recently formed bearish trend.

Technically, the price is deteriorating on a daily outlook.

The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $38.97 and is down 1%, falling from a high of $39.81 to a low of $38.53 ahead of the close.

API data

Crude +4.577M.

Cushing +0.136M.

Gasoline +2.252M.

Distillate -5.333M.

The official data follows on Wednesday morning (US time).

WTI technical analysis

Meanwhile, as per earlier analysis:

The price is moving in accordance with the daily outlook as follows:

4-hour chart

From a 4-hour perspective, the price might be expected to consolidate for a period at this current level of the structure prior to extending lower.