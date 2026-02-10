The EUR/USD pair is seen consolidating its strong gains registered over the past two days and oscillating in a narrow band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1900 mark, just below an over one-week high touched the previous day.

The US Dollar (USD) recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to a six-day low and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times this year. Furthermore, the prevailing risk-on environment might contribute to capping the safe-haven Greenback.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to curb holdings of U.S. Treasuries due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility. This comes amid concerns about the US central bank's independence, which, in turn, favors the USD bears. Apart from this, the European Central Bank's (ECB) relatively hawkish outlook should benefit the Euro and further support the EUR/USD pair.

In fact, the ECB has been on hold since ending a year-long run of rate cuts in June, and surprisingly resilient growth has taken all pressure off policymakers to provide any further support. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets for further policy easing by the Fed and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside. Hence, any corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Market participants now look forward to the US monthly Retail Sales data, which, along with speeches from influential FOMC members, could influence the USD. The focus, however, will remain glued to the delayed release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Wednesday. Apart from this, the latest US consumer inflation figures on Friday would offer cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair.