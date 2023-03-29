Share:
  • US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports an inventory decrease for the last week.
  • US crude oil imports drop to the lowest level since March 2021.
  • WTI Price Analysis: Would resume upwards if it breaks above $75.00; otherwise, it would remain sideways.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, retreated from weekly highs and reached $74.32 in the early New York session. Inventories in the United States (US) dropped, though it failed to underpin WTI’s price. At the time of typing, WTI exchanges hands at $73.08 PB.

US EIA announced that inventories dropped, but WTI remains down

Traders’ sentiment is positive, as shown by US equities climbing. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that inventories in the last week fell as refineries ramped up operations once the maintenance period ended. US crude oil imports fell to their lowest level since March 2021.

Delving into the data, crude oil stockpiles dropped by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, vs. estimates of 92,000 barrels rise.

Although there was an oil shortage, WTI failed to capitalize as the greenback recovered some ground. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which track’s the value of the American Dollar (USD) against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.31%, at 102.745. That makes oil prices more expensive for international buyers.

After an arbitrage decision, the Norwegian oil firm DNO began shutting down production in Kurdistan’s fields.

WTI Technical analysis

After recovering from trading nearby the YTD lows, WTI is consolidating within the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), at $72.45-$74.85. For a bullish continuation, WTI  needs to crack $75.00, with upside risks at around the 100-day EMA At $77.90. On the other hand, WTI’s would re-test the YTD lows at 64.41, once it broke below $72.00 PB.

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 73.12
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 73.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.26
Daily SMA50 76.15
Daily SMA100 77.3
Daily SMA200 84.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.97
Previous Daily Low 72.26
Previous Weekly High 71.69
Previous Weekly Low 64.39
Previous Monthly High 80.75
Previous Monthly Low 72.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.02

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as DXY extends gains

EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as DXY extends gains

EUR/USD pulled back below 1.0850 during the American session and turned negative for the day, moving away from the three-day high it hit earlier at 1.0871. The US Dollar gained momentum in a relatively quiet session.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats further from seven-week highs toward 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats further from seven-week highs toward 1.2300

GBP/USD dropped to 1.2300 after the beginning of the American session amid a stronger US Dollar. Earlier on Wednesday reached the highest level since February 2 at 1.2360. The pair holds an upward bias but bulls need above 1.2300. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD fails to retake $1,970

Gold: XAU/USD fails to retake $1,970

Gold reversed at $1,971/oz and retreated finding support above $1,960. Higher US yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to gather strength. Also, the DXY is trading at daily highs near 102.80, adding weight to gold.

Gold News

XRP Price Prediction: Whales could be expecting a 20% rally

XRP Price Prediction: Whales could be expecting a 20% rally

XRP price has been rising impressively, drawing investors towards the crypto asset. However, these traders might want to brace for a potential pullback following the recent rallies despite the Ripple community preparing for a win against the SEC.

Read more

Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%

Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures