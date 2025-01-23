- WTI price edges lower to around $75.00 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Trump tariff threats weigh on the WTI price.
- API reported an unexpected crude oil inventory build last week.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $75.00 on Thursday. The WTI price extends its decline to a fresh one-week low as traders assess how US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could affect the global energy demand and economy.
Trump said on Monday that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China on February 1. Tariffs could potentially slow economic growth and drag the black gold lower.
"Possible sanctions under the new Trump administration remain unclear, with possible tariffs related to Canada and Mexico now seemingly at the forefront of trader uncertainties," said analysts at energy advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report showed crude oil stockpiles in the United States for the week ending January 16 increased by a million barrels, compared to a decline of 2.6 million barrels in the previous week.
Crude oil inventories dropped by more than 12 million barrels in 2024, according to the API, with the downward trend continuing beyond the new year.
On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggested that Oil prices are expected to decline this year and next as weak economic activity and energy transition efforts weighed heavily on the US and China. "Strong global growth in production of petroleum and other liquids and slower demand growth put downward pressure on prices," according to EIA economists.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains confined in a range below 0.6300
AUD/USD extends its consolidative price move below the 0.6300 mark during the Asian session on Thursday amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans. A positive risk tone and Fed rate cut bets cap a modest USD bounce from the monthly low, lending support to the currency pair.
USD/JPY edges lower after Japan trade data; focus remains glued to BoJ
USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday following the better-than-expected release of Trade Balance data from Japan. Apart from this, the prospects for an imminent BoJ rate hike benefit the JPY, though the risk-on mood could cap gains.
Gold price consolidates near three-month top; bullish potential intact
Gold price holds steady below its highest level since November and remains on track to prolong over a one-month-old uptrend. The uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies and Fed rate cut bets might continue to underpin the XAU/USD.
Toncoin price flashes 45% rally signal as Trump’s Ross Ulbricht pardon lifts Privacy coins
Toncoin price crossed $5.3 on Wednesday, driven by bullish sentiment after President Donald Trump pardoned early-Bitcoiner Ross Ulbricht. On-chain analysis shows that whale investors had been on a 10-day buying spree before the latest bullish news events surrounding Privacy-focused coins.
Netflix posts record quarter, as Trump talks tariffs on China
There has been a positive tone to risk this week, as the market digests Trump 2.0. However, Trump is not the only show in town. Earnings reports are also a key driver of stock indices, and the news is good.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.