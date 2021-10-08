WTI crude oil futures hit $80.00 during the New York session.

The US Energy Department said that it had no plans “at this time” to use its oil reserves.

The market sentiment is in a risk-off mood as European and American stock indices are in red.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is advancing for the second day in a row, is trading at $79.31 up 0.93%, during the New York session at the time of writing. Meanwhile, WTI’s futures hit $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014, as the global energy crisis continues.

Factors like the OPEC+ not increasing the crude oil output, and the US Energy Department said that it had no plans “at this time” to tap the national strategic oil reserves, have kept the ongoing rally.

The market sentiment is downbeat as portrayed by European and US stock indices, with the majority in the red, except for the FTSE 100 and the Dow Jones, rising 0.22% and 0.02%, respectively. Meanwhile, the greenback is down 0.15%, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index (DXY), clinging to 94.07.

WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Daily chart

WTI is in a strong uptrend, portrayed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) lying well below the price.

The price is advancing towards $80.00. A daily close above the latter could pave the way for a move towards November’s 2011 lows around $84.00. The first resistance level would be $81.00, followed by October 29 of 2014, high at $82.84, and then $84.00.

On the flip side, WTI sellers will need a daily close, in line with Wednesday’s price action, below $77.00. In that outcome, the first support level would be September’s 28 high at $76.65. A breach of that level would expose crucial support levels, the psychological $76.00, followed by July ‘s 13 high at $75.47.

The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) is at 69, just exited from oversold levels, suggesting the uptrend bias remains and the price might consolidate before testing new highs.

KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH

WTI Overview Today last price 79.31 Today Daily Change 0.73 Today Daily Change % 0.93 Today daily open 78.58 Trends Daily SMA20 73.66 Daily SMA50 70.22 Daily SMA100 70.53 Daily SMA200 65.03 Levels Previous Daily High 78.63 Previous Daily Low 74.75 Previous Weekly High 76.51 Previous Weekly Low 73 Previous Monthly High 76.51 Previous Monthly Low 67.02 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 76.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 73.43 Daily Pivot Point S3 72.12 Daily Pivot Point R1 79.89 Daily Pivot Point R2 81.2 Daily Pivot Point R3 83.78



