WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia

- WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves.
- Iraqi Oil Minister struck upbeat tone, Baker Hughes Rig Counts dropped for straight 13 week.
- Risks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak 2.0 keeps the commodities pressured.
- China’s May-month data dump can offer immediate direction.
WTI drops to $35.80 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to the market’s broad risk-off mood, the recent pullback might have taken clues from upbeat comments by the Iraqi Oil Minister.
With the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US, Tokyo and some parts of Beijing, the markets previous risk aversion got a boost at the week’s start. Also supporting the risk aversion wave could be protests in the US.
On the positive side, Iraq’s newly appointed oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail uttered upbeat statements relating to the oil prices during the interview with Iraq’s Sharqiya TV at the weekend. The diplomat anticipates oil prices to cross $40 during the second half of 2020 while also suggesting an average of 2.8 million barrels per day (bps) of exports in June. The official also praised the OPEC+ output cut accord, which in turn suggests the country’s support for a few more of them in the future.
It should also be noted that the week’s oil rig counts, as suggested by Baker Hughes, also stood on the positive side for the commodity traders but failed amid the risk-off sentiment. The latest oil rig count figures dropped to 199 from 206 prior. The release marked the 13th straight fall in the rig counts.
While there is no oil-specific news up on the radar for Monday’s Asian session, China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for May could offer immediate direction to the energy prices. As per the forecasts, Industrial Production might recover to 5.0% from 3.9% prior whereas Retail Sales could bounce off -7.5% previous to -2%.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close below 100-day SMA level of $34.65 sellers are less likely to enter a fresh position. As a result, hopes of witnessing $40.00 back on the charts remain alive.
Addtional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|35.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.10%
|Today daily open
|36.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35.56
|Daily SMA50
|28.57
|Daily SMA100
|35.3
|Daily SMA200
|46.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.19
|Previous Daily Low
|34.72
|Previous Weekly High
|40.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.72
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|36.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
