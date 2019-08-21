WTI drops below $56.50 after weekly EIA stock report

- Weekly EIA data showed larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories.
- API on Tuesday also reported drop in US crude oil stocks.
- Easing concerns over prolonged US-China trade war help oil prices stay in green.
Although the weekly data published both by the American Petroleum Institue (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week showed larger-than-expected draws in the US crude oil inventories, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) struggled rise sharply.
On Tuesday, the API announced that crude oil stocks in the US fell by 3.5 million barrels compared to analysts' estimate of 1.9 million barrels. Today, the EIA reported that crude oil inventories declined by 2.73 million barrels in the week ending August 26 versus the market expectation for a draw of 1.9 million barrels.
With the initial market reaction to the EIA data, the WTI dropped to a session low of $56.15 but didn't have a difficult time recovering some of its losses. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $56.50, still adding 0.85% on the day.
The upbeat market sentiment following the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict seems to be helping to ease concerns over a dismal energy demand outlook and allow crude oil prices to trade in the positive territory. Moreover, German Finance Minister Scholz today said that they were currently practising with expansive budget policy to revive hopes of the government taking decisive measure to counter a possible recession and provided an additional boost.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|56.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.35
|Daily SMA50
|56.32
|Daily SMA100
|58.7
|Daily SMA200
|56.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.53
|Previous Daily Low
|55.12
|Previous Weekly High
|57.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.48
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
