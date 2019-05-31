WTI drops below $55, loses more than 8% for the week

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Baker Hughes rig count rises to 800.
  • Heightened geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on commodities.
  • WTI drops nearly 15% in last two weeks.

Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Friday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which lost more than 4% on Thursday, touched its lowest level since mid-February at $53.98. As of writing, WTI was down 4.15% on a daily basis at $54.05.

Concerns over the potential negative impact of a prolonged trade conflict between the U.S. and China on the global economy and the oil demand outlook continue to weigh on commodities. Earlier in the day, the data published in China showed that the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace than expected in May and the business activity in the service sector contracted in the same period.

Furthermore, reports of China's Commerce Ministry preparing a list of "unreliable entities" list to combat foreign firms that cut supplies to China hinted at further escalation of the trade war down the road. Additionally, President Trump vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports to trigger a fresh wave of flight-to-safety on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weekly report published by the Baker Hughes Energy Services revealed that the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. rose to 800 from 797 last week to point to higher production in the U.S.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.22
Today Daily Change -2.25
Today Daily Change % -3.98
Today daily open 56.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.05
Daily SMA50 62.2
Daily SMA100 58.8
Daily SMA200 59.76
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.75
Previous Daily Low 56.4
Previous Weekly High 63.97
Previous Weekly Low 57.36
Previous Monthly High 66.57
Previous Monthly Low 60.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

