WTI declines below $63.00 as weekly EIA crude inventories unexpectedly build

- WTI price loses ground to near $62.95 in Friday’s Asian session.
- US crude oil stocks unexpectedly rose for the week ending August 29.
- OPEC+ is considering raising oil production further, said Reuters.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.95 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The WTI declines amid an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week and expectations that OPEC+ producers will increase output targets at the upcoming meeting. Traders brace for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meeting later on Sunday.
Crude inventories unexpectedly rose, indicating weaker demand and weighing on the WTI price. Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending August 29 climbed by 2.415 million barrels, compared to a fall of 2.392 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would decline by 1.8 million barrels.
Additionally, a report from Reuters that OPEC+ is considering an increase in its crude production levels raises concerns over a global oil supply glut, which contributes to the WTI’s downside. OPEC+ countries are scheduled to meet on Sunday to decide on October output. The group had already agreed to raise output targets by about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from April to September, in addition to a 300,000 bpd quota increase for the United Arab Emirates.
On the other hand, geopolitical tensions might help limit the WTI’s losses. The United States is looking to pressure buyers of Russian crude to push Moscow into agreeing to a truce in Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Bessent said on Tuesday that the US "will be examining sanctions on Russia very closely this week" due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump also told European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, addressing them during a call, per Reuters.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher toward 0.6550 as US Dollar wilts ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD is back in the green early Friday, looking to retest 0.6550 amid a renewed US Dollar selling across the board. US labor market concerns and Trump's fresh tariff threats weigh on the Greenback alongside the US Treasury bond yields, allowing the Aussie pair to recover some ground ahead of the US NFP release.
USD/JPY turns south to near 148.00 on US-Japan trade deal, eyes turn to NFP
USD/JPY has come under fresh bearish pressure, attacking 148.00 in the Asian session on Friday. US-Japan trade deal announcement underpins the Japanese Yen, while the US Dollar falls on fresh labor market concerns as traders brace for the critical Nonfarm Payrolls for August later in the day.
Gold: Buyers return around $3,550 ahead of US NFP
Gold finds fresh demand in the Asian session on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time high of $3,579. Bets that the Fed will cut interest rates later this month hold back the US Dollar buyers from placing aggressive bets, acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding bullion. All eyes remain on the US NFP report.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq is tightening its grip on companies that are raising funds to stack cryptocurrency as reserve assets. The exchange now requires certain companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new equity for crypto purchases. Crypto treasury firms saw their stocks decline following the announcement.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.