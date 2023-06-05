WTI crude oil surpasses $73 amid OPEC+ and geopolitical events, despite firm USD

- WTI crude oil grinds higher after week-start gap towards the north, prints three-day uptrend.
- OPEC+ extends production cut deal into 2024, Saudi Arabia pledges for more output reduction.
- US-China fears escalate amid no talks in Shangri-la Dialogue, Navy presence in Taiwan Strait.
- Firmer US Dollar, challenges to risk prods Oil buyers ahead of key US, China PMIs.
WTI crude oil pares intraday gains around $73.20, after the week started with a gap towards the north, as headlines suggesting challenges to the Oil output contrast with the US Dollar’s run-up. Also likely to weigh on the black gold could be the cautious mood ahead of the key China and US data, as well as the risk risk-off mood.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed on a new output target of 40.46 million barrels per day (mb/d) from 2024 during its June 4 Ministerial meeting.
Not only that, Saudi Arabia’s readiness for more output cuts also allowed the black gold to begin the week on a front foot. In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Sunday, “Saudi Arabia to make extra 1 mln b/d output cut from July,” reported Reuters.
On a different page, escalating geopolitical concerns emanating from the Shangri-la Dialogue held in Singapore and the Russia-Ukraine war also allow the WTI crude oil buyers to remain hopeful. The Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore renewed geopolitical fears surrounding the US and China amid no meeting of the policymakers of both nations, as well as an incident suggesting escalating war fears among the Sino-American navies in the Taiwan Strait. Furthermore, news from Russian Defense Ministry suggesting large-scale military operations by Ukraine added to the Russia-Ukraine war fears and allow the Oil buyers to remain hopeful.
However, the risk-off mood joins the recently firmer US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to underpin the US Dollar strength and prod the WTI bulls of late.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews its intraday high around 104.20 while extending the previous day’s recovery from a one-week low. It should be noted that the corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields contrasts with the mildly offered S&P500 Futures to also challenge the Oil buyers.
Looking forward, the energy benchmark may witness further consolidation of the gains if today’s China Caixin Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI for May print downbeat figures and challenge the energy demand outlook, especially amid the firmer US Dollar.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around $73.60 at the latest, the WTI crude oil’s recovery remains doubtful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.19
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.78%
|Today daily open
|71.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.8
|Daily SMA50
|74.78
|Daily SMA100
|75.71
|Daily SMA200
|79.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.21
|Previous Daily Low
|70.06
|Previous Weekly High
|73.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.12
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends pullback from 200-EMA towards 0.6560 support confluence
AUD/USD licks its wounds around the intraday low of 0.6595 while printing the first daily loss in three amid Monday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair keeps the previous day’s retreat from the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0700 ahead of US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.0700, after a four-week downward trajectory, as markets brace for the key US data while keeping the post-NFP moves intact during early Monday in Asia. The Euro pair bears the burden of downbeat Eurozone numbers.
Gold downside appears difficult even as US NFP favors Fed hawks
Gold bears the burden of fresh hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) calls, especially after the strong United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), as it slides below $1,950 amid early Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal holds onto the post-NFP losses despite posting the first weekly gain in four.
Terra Classic price up 35% as whales buy LUNC for v2.1.0 parity upgrade
Terra Classic (LUNC) has turned bullish, inspired by a recent announcement of the version 2.1.0 upgrade. The news has awakened the altcoin from a deep slumber, inspiring hope among token holders as the nominal increase shows signs of sustaining long-term for the token.
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to hold rates but might be tempted to hike
Policy decisions from the RBA and the Bank of Canada will be taking centre stage next week amid an otherwise light agenda. In the US, the ISM services PMI will be the only top-tier release and now that Congress has averted a default by suspending the debt ceiling.