WTI Crude Oil slumps into $90 for Friday

- The selloff in WTI Crude Oil continues, US barrel prices fall $2 on Friday.
- Crude oil is setting on the low side to cap off Friday's trading after a scorching run in the early half of the week.
- Oil's bid may have been overextended as US production ramps up.
The West Texas Intermediary (WTI) crude oil charts are deflating after reaching a near-term peak near $94/bbl, but profit-taking and investors waking up from crude oil delirium. Friday's Oil prices fell nearly 3% to an intraday low of $89.50.
Despite Friday's pressure release, crude prices still remain well-elevated. WTI rose over 7% from the week's bottom near $87.75 before setting 13-month highs just shy of $94.00.
Oil has been on an absolute tear recently, with global markets fearing a constraint on total supply with production falling nearly 2 million bpd short of demand.
US oil reserves have dipped significantly in recent weeks, adding fuel to Oil's bullish fire, but recent reporting from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) notes that US crude oil production is easily pinging into multi-year highs as fossil fuels production ramps up to swallow up the demand gap left by Saudi Arabia and Russia's extended production cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd through the end of the year.
Total US crude reserves have tumbled to barely 420 million barrels, and the key Cushing, Oklahoma reserve levels have plummeted to barely 20 million barrels.
Despite supply constraints and evaporating reserves, US oil production is poised to ramp up to record highs, and investors are rapidly adjusting their forward-looking expectations for the costs of crude.
WTI technical outlook
WTI crude barrel prices have tumbled back to the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) after reaching a peak at $94.00, and Friday's intraday upside whip sees near-term resistance priced in at the $92.00 price level.
On daily candlesticks, prices remain significantly bullish, far above the 200-day SMA at $77.00 and the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $86.00.
Immediate technical support comes at the last minor swing low near $88.00, and the start of a bearish trend will need to contend with the rising trendline from June's late swing low into $67.00.
WTI daily chart
WTI technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|90.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.72
|Daily SMA50
|83.85
|Daily SMA100
|77.8
|Daily SMA200
|77.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.98
|Previous Daily Low
|90.54
|Previous Weekly High
|92.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.15
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.55
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.