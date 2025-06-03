WTI Crude Oil extends gains as Canada wildfires, geopolitical tensions, and a broadly weaker US Dollar support prices

WTI Crude Oil trades near $63.06, up nearly 2% intraday on Tuesday.

Canadian wildfires disrupt 350,000 barrels per day of oil output, fueling supply concerns.

The escalating Russia–Ukraine conflict and stalled Iran–US talks are keeping the Oil market tight.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices continue their upward trajectory on Tuesday, marking the second day of gains. At the time of writing, WTI is hovering near Monday's high, trading around $63.06 per barrel, reflecting a nearly 2% increase on the day. The rally reflects a mix of Canadian production disruptions, mounting geopolitical tensions, and a softer US Dollar (USD), all of which are providing a favorable backdrop for Crude bulls.

Wildfires in Alberta have shut down close to 350,000 barrels per day of Oil production, equivalent to around 7% of the province’s total output. While not a massive hit to global supply, the disruption is significant enough to add fuel to the ongoing Oil price rally. The temporary closures, prompted by safety concerns near key Oil Sands sites, come at a time when markets are already on edge over geopolitical tensions.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified with recent drone attacks on Russian airfields, followed by retaliatory strikes on Kyiv. These developments have reignited fears of potential disruptions to Russian Oil infrastructure. On Monday, Russia and Ukraine held their second round of direct peace talks following a sharp escalation in hostilities the previous day, but the discussions ended without significant progress.

Meanwhile, mixed signals from Iran–US nuclear negotiations have also kept market participants on edge. An Iranian diplomat indicated that Tehran is poised to reject a US proposal aimed at resolving the decades-old nuclear standoff. Although the fifth round of talks in Rome last month yielded some progress, the outlook remains uncertain, limiting the potential return of sanctioned Iranian barrels to global markets.

Adding to the bullish tone, a broadly weaker US Dollar is helping to lift commodity prices across the board. A softer Greenback makes US Dollar-denominated assets, such as Crude Oil, more affordable for foreign buyers, thereby increasing demand and further supporting WTI prices in the near term.