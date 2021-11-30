WTI consolidates the day's worst drop in 3-months

- OIl bears took charge today on inflation fears, covid concerns and a hawkish Fed.
- Eyes turn to OPEC and will stay on the covid variant contagion risks.
West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude oil dropped to the cheapest level in more than three months on Tuesday. There are worries over rising Covid-19 infections and concerns that the new variant will be resistant to the current vaccines. The Omicron variant is a fluid situation and only time will tell if this will pass without forcing the reimplantation of new quarantine measures, weighing on the demand side case for higher oil.
At the time of writing, WTI spot is trading down some 4.6% on the day at $66.78 after sliding from a high of $71.18 to a low of $64.45. The sell-off occurred on Tuesday following warning comments from the chief executive of vaccine developer Moderna who told the Financial Times that existing vaccines may not be as effective against the omicron variant.
"A remark in the Financial Times made by the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company is generating renewed selling pressure: he believes that the current vaccines will be less effective against the new variant of the virus, meaning that new vaccines will need to be developed. This, and then making such modified vaccines available, will take months in his view. This is raising concerns about far-reaching mobility restrictions to combat the "Omicron" variant," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch explained.
Meanwhile, The Federal Reserve was an additional risk that sent the greenback higher on the day due to the Feds chairman, Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony to the US Senate. Powell conceded inflation can no longer be considered “transitory” as the risks of persistently higher inflation have grown.
''Despite the market uncertainty caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID, Powell indicated it may be time to further curb the rate of bond purchases,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''While this form of monetary policy tightening had previously been announced, Powell now says the bond purchase programme may need to end sooner than previously signalled. He stated that the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are strong therefore it is appropriate to consider wrapping up the taper of asset purchases a few months early, and this will be discussed at the next Fed meeting. This indicates the bond purchase programme may be wrapped up by March 2022 with the final purchases occurring in February.''
In other news, supply is on the rise, with OPEC+ raising quotas by a scheduled 0.4-million barrels per day on Wednesday. '' It already postponed its technical meetings to allow more time to assess the impact of Omicron. However, it remains unconcerned, with both Saudi Arabia and Russia waiting for more information. The official ministerial meeting is still scheduled for 2 December,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained. ''However the release of 60-million barrels of strategic reserves from the United States and five other nations and concerns over the impact of the omicron variant in a quarter where demand is already seasonally weak may convince the group to forgo adding supply,'' Reuters wrote in a note.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.31
|Today Daily Change
|-3.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.60
|Today daily open
|69.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.24
|Daily SMA50
|78.66
|Daily SMA100
|73.93
|Daily SMA200
|69.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.75
|Previous Daily Low
|68.1
|Previous Weekly High
|79.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.31
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.79
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD recovers from Powell’s dip and holds above 1.1300
EUR/USD trades around 1.1310 after falling to 1.1234 following US Federal Reserve Chair comments on inflation on tapering. EU inflation hit a record high of 4.9% YoY in November.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Leading cryptos take the back seat
BTC is likely to face some underperformance against the altcoin market. ETH price action pushes higher during the Tuesday trading session, making another attempt at new all-time highs. XRP is close to recovering all of the losses it sustained on Black Friday.
