WTI clings to gains above $45 as markets await OPEC+ decision on output strategy

- WTI is rising for the second straight day on Thursday.
- OPEC+ is reportedly looking to raise oil output by 500K bpd from January.
- Risk flows help WTI stay in the positive territory.
After dropping below $45 earlier in the day, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate turned north and rose to a fresh daily high of $45.65. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $45.57, gaining 1.45% on a daily basis.
Eyes on OPEC headlines
Earlier in the day, the WTI struggled to gain traction amid a lack of progress regarding an agreement on the OPEC and Non-OPEC producers', OPEC+, output strategy in 2021.
However, the latest headlines pointed out to a compromise and provided a boost to crude oil prices. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that producers were discussing a rollover of current oil output cuts into January followed by a gradual increase of about 500,000 barrels per day. Additionally, OPEC+ will reportedly review the output strategy on a monthly basis in 2021.
In the meantime, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by modest gains witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes, is helping the risk-sensitive WTI preserve its bullish momentum. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 Index touched a fresh all-time high of 3,681 and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 3,678.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|45.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.53
|Daily SMA50
|40.74
|Daily SMA100
|40.98
|Daily SMA200
|36.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45.98
|Previous Daily Low
|44.01
|Previous Weekly High
|46.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.34
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|44.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|47.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|48.09
