WTI climbs toward $63.00, remains headed for a weekly loss amid oversupply worries

WTI prices edge higher but remain poised for a weekly loss, driven by the prospect of increased OPEC+ output.

Several member nations are expected to push for a second straight month of accelerated production hikes in June.

A potential ceasefire and easing of sanctions could increase Russian Oil exports, further weighing on prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for a second straight day, trading around $62.80 during Friday's Asian session. Despite the uptick, prices remain on course for a weekly decline due to mounting oversupply concerns fueled by the potential for increased OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, output.

Several OPEC+ nations are expected to advocate for a second consecutive month of accelerated production hikes in June. Kazakhstan, a key member, has stated it cannot reduce output at its major oil fields and will prioritize national interests when determining production levels.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed willingness on Thursday to travel to Europe for discussions on Tehran's nuclear program. Progress in negotiations with Europe and the US could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iranian Oil exports.

A potential ceasefire and easing of sanctions could also boost Russian Oil exports, adding downward pressure on prices. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that talks with the US are progressing toward ending the war in Ukraine, though some key issues remain unresolved. However, US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin on Thursday following Russia's overnight missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, urging, “Vladimir, STOP!”

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the demand outlook remains weak amid ongoing US-China trade tensions. The world’s two largest Oil consumers are locked in a prolonged trade dispute, leading to higher business costs, downgraded financial forecasts, and disruptions in global supply chains—factors that have raised fears of a global economic slowdown that could dampen Oil demand.

WTI Oil FAQs What is WTI Oil? WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. What factors drive the price of WTI Oil? Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa. How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency. How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil? OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.