WTI: Bulls take a breather around $37.50 ahead of EIA

- WTI corrects from three-month highs in Europe.
- Hopes of OPEC+ output cuts bolster the recent rally.
- Bullish API data supports ahead of EIA crude stocks data.
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is off the three-month highs in the European session, consolidating the upside around 37.50 levels, having failed to sustain the rally above the 38 mark.
The bulls appear to face exhaustion amid the third day of gains while they await the latest US weekly crude stocks data, due to be published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) later today at 1430 GMT, for fresh trading impetus.
The black gold’s upside is mainly fuelled by the unexpected draw in the API crude supplies, hopes of OPEC+ output cuts extension and narrative on the global economic recovery, Further, signs of demand revival in the world’s top oil consumer, China, also collaborates with the bullish sentiment around oil.
Jim Burkhard, Vice President and Head of oil markets at IHS Markit, said on Wednesday, “ “The brisk resumption of Chinese oil demand, 90% of pre-COVID levels by the end of April and moving higher, is a welcome signpost for the global economy.”
Additionally, with Brent oil regaining the critical 40 barrier, the oil market sentiment received a further boost. Meanwhile, broad US dollar weakness, amid a risk-on rally in the stocks, makes the USD-sensitive oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Oil traders now await the OPEC+ output cut decision due later this week for the next direction in the prices.
WTI technical levels to watch
“Oil prices are rising towards filling the gap between March 06 low of $41.22 and March 11 top of $36.64. However, overbought RSI conditions raise doubts on the quote’s further upside and hence any pullback below $36.40, comprising 100-day SMA, could drag it to a short-term rising support line, at $35.00 now. In a case where the WTI drops below $35.00, April month high of $32.20 could lure the sellers,” as explained by FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|36.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.92
|Daily SMA50
|26.29
|Daily SMA100
|36.92
|Daily SMA200
|47.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.17
|Previous Daily Low
|35.47
|Previous Weekly High
|35.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|31.33
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|36.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|36.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|34.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. EZ Services PMIs beat estimates. ADP's jobs report is eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed
Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.