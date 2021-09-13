WTI bulls rally into the close for strong start to week

- Oil marches higher on concerns in the Gulf and production hampered by storms.
- OPEC cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021.
WTI is over 1.15% higher by the cling bell on Wall Street. The price of oil moved from a low of $69.54 to a high of $70.94 so far.
US output remains slow to return following Hurricane Ida which took out the Gulf Coast operations. This is occurring just as another storm is on the way which could affect output in Texas later this week.
''Further disruption from bad weather could be around the corner, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center projecting Tropical Storm Nicholas will scrape along the South Texas coast on Monday and make landfall near Corpus Christi later tonight,'' Reuters has reported.
The news agency has also reported that Royal Dutch Shell has begun evacuating staff from a US Gulf of Mexico oil platform and other firms began preparing for hurricane-force winds.
OPEC under spotlight
Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the Delta coronavirus variant.
''Concerns are also brewing that OPEC+ may not manage to raise production, despite the group's plan to continue raising its output, as Russia's total production is struggling to keep up with its quota,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''On the horizon, more modest demand growth will see the market find balance, leading to concerns for energy traders as consensus expectations should see the market shift out of a deficit and into balance in coming months, but the upside for energy markets resides in supply risks.''
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|69.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.39
|Daily SMA50
|69.47
|Daily SMA100
|68.74
|Daily SMA200
|62.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.75
|Previous Daily Low
|67.51
|Previous Weekly High
|69.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.41
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s
EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3850 ahead of US CPI figures
GBP/USD range-bounds during the New York session, directionless awaits for catalyst. Strong UK employment figures could boost the British pound. The US dollar index is flat, waits for US Inflation numbers.
XAU/USD bulls hunting down $1,810, bears lean on resistance
Gold bulls are back in the driving seat and are hunting down territory in the $1,800s. It is the Fed blackout period, but the hawks are circling over next week's Fed meeting.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.