WTI bulls burst back into life to six-week highs

- WTI bulls in charge from a critical support area.
- Fundamentally, the US dollar is week and commodities are bid on demand expectations.
Despite the prior rallies this week which has seen the price take on bearish commitments at prior resistance, the bulls have battled on from a shallow 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Markets have shrugged off the risk of higher COVID-19 cases in Brazil and India and WTI has added a further 2% on Thursday scoring a six-week high of $65.44.
WTI had corrected from yesterday's highs to a confluence in supporting factors from both a technical and fundamental perspective and has moved higher from down at the $63.67 lows.
The greenback has helped to fuel a bid in the commodity complex of late and hovered near nine-week lows on Thursday on the back of bold spending plans from President Joe Biden.
The Federal Reserve's event was also relatively bullish for markets and coupled with strong US economic data, a fragile greenback as well as the prospects of a recovery in demand, the bulls have taken up the lead for a third straight day.
Additionally, OPEC+ and decided to stick to its plans for a gradual easing of oil production curbs from May to July and will bring back about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of production over the next three months.
WTI technical analysis
4-hour chart
The price rallied from a 23.6% Fibonacci and 8 EMA confluence on the 4-hour chart where price met structure.
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, however, a restest of the lows could be on the cards in a 38.2% Fib retracement of the daily bullish impulse's range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
