- WTI back below the 4HR 200 EMA, losing sight of $60 handle.
- Trump is not about to start a war with Iran, but disruptions in the area to keep upside underpinned.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices moved broadly lower Monday while new U.S. sanctions on Iran have failed to support price. Trump announced new sanctions against Iran, something that the Trump administration was not necessarily in direct response to the attack on the military drone last week. However, the administration is taking aim at Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, albeit seeming to be hesitant to engage in war, which is giving some relief to risk on Monday - Although Trump's message to Iran is clear that the US will not allow Iran to pursue a nuclear weapon and the market is increasingly recognizing the risk of a geopolitical miscalculation that could result in a serious disruption near the world's most important chokepoint for oil markets.
Elsewhere, although in the same vein, analysts at TD Securities note that risks to oil supplies are growing in Libya and Venezuela, while geopolitical tensions in the Gulf could also lead to disruptions for Aramco, with Houthi missiles increasingly attempting to target Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.
"While the geopolitical backdrop has helped to firm prices, we suspect that the FOMC's dovish meeting catalyzed the reversal in prices, particularly ahead of OPEC's upcoming meeting, where an extension of the cut is likely in the bag. Reflecting the waning downward momentum in prices, the bar is low for CTAs to buy Brent crude, although the implied flow would be only marginal."
WTI levels
Capped at the weekly 20-Experiential Moving Average, WTI has bowed out of an advance towards the 200-D EMA and has stumbled below the 4HR 200 EMA in recent trade. If the price can't sustain a bid, bears can target back down to the 200 weekly EMA (last week's low) and the 61.8% Fibo. A full breakdown opens prospects for a correction to back towards the14th Jan 50.41 low and then the 26th November lows at 49.44. On the upside, a break above the 200-D EMA, bulls can target through the 30th May highs of $59.67 and be back on course for the $60 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.