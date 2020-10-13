WTI appreciates further and reaches $40.40 high

  • WTI futures bounce up from $39.09 to reach $40.40 high.
  • China's oil imports increase boosts crude prices.
  • On a wider perspective, oil prices remain sideways around $40.

Front-month WTI futures are bouncing up strongly on Tuesday to regain most of the ground lost on Monday. The US benchmark crude price has surged nearly 2% on the day, favoured by news about the increase of crude imports in China

Chinese crude imports boost oil prices

Crude imports rose to the equivalent of 1.18 million barrels in September in China, according to data by the General Administration of Customs. This 2.1% month-on-month increment has eased market concerns about the negative impact on the second COVID-19 wave on global demand for oil.

Market optimism about Chinese figure, however, has been dampened by ongoing concerns about an excess of supply. Libya has reported that its largest oil field has resumed its production, which might double the country’s output, while the end of the oil workers’ strike in Norway and the return to activity in the Gulf of Mexico are weighing further on prices.

WTI prices consolidate around $40

From a technical point of view, WTI futures remain capped below $40.40 (50-day SMA) with next potential resistance at $41.45 (Sept. 18, Oct 9 highs) ahead of $43.75 (Aug. 26 high). On the downside, immediate support lies at $40.00 (100-day SMA) and below here, $39.09 (Oct.12 low) and the 200-day SMA, now around $38.30.

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 40.56
Today Daily Change 0.81
Today Daily Change % 2.04
Today daily open 39.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.93
Daily SMA50 40.88
Daily SMA100 40.02
Daily SMA200 39.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.78
Previous Daily Low 39.31
Previous Weekly High 41.68
Previous Weekly Low 37.13
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.06

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

