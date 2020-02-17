- Prices of the WTI alternate gains with losses around $52.00/bbl.
- Easing coronavirus concerns helped crude oil prices last week.
- Attention shifts to the weekly reports by the API and the EIA.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are trading within a tight range at the beginning of the week, with the upside capped just above the $52.00 mark per barrel. This area of resistance is coincident with the 21-day SMA.
WTI looks to data, China
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil appears to have met a strong resistance in the area above the $52.00 mark so far despite concerns over the Chinese COVID-19 continue to diminish and bolster the risk complex.
In addition, traders’ sentiment remains sour following the persistent build in US crude oil supplies, as per latest weekly reports by the API and the EIA.
Also weighing on prices on Monday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised lower its forecasts for the demand of crude oil this year, adding that consumption will decrease by more than 400K bpd during the first quarter.
In the meantime, there is still no news regarding a probable extension of the OPEC+ output cut agreement and/or the implementation of deeper cuts, while Russia and the rest of the cartel are still debating the date of the next meeting.
On another front, speculators trimmed their net long positions in crude oil to the lowest level since late October during the week ended on February 11th, according to the latest CFTC report.
Later in the week, the API will publish its weekly report on US crude oil inventories on Wednesday (due to Monday’s holiday) and the EIA is expected to release its report on Thursday.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 0.29% at $52.05 and a breach of $49.31 (2020 low Feb.5) would aim for $42.20 (2018 low Dec.24) and finally $41.83 (2017 low Jun.21). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at $52.38 (monthly high Feb.17) seconded by $54.35 (weekly high Jan.29) and then $56.52 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks
GBP/USD is retreating toward 1.30 after UK PM Johnson said that he is "not seeking anything special from the EU" in upcoming talks. France's foreign minister said both sides could "rip off each other."
EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments.
Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market
The Bitcoin Dominance chart hits key supports and bounces, impacting the crypto market. Price drops can be seen as buying opportunities, patience comes into play.
Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.