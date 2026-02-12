EUR/GBP trims losses near 0.8700 as UK GDP disappoints

The EUR/GBP cross pares recent losses near 0.8710 during the early European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the Euro (EUR) after the release of UK growth numbers. The attention will shift to the preliminary reading of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), which will be published later on Friday.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday showed that the UK economy grew 0.1% QoQ in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a 0.1% increase in the third quarter. This figure came in weaker than the estimation of a 0.2% rise in the reported period.

Meanwhile, the UK GDP expanded 1.0% YoY in Q4 versus 1.2% prior (revised from 1.3%). This reading was below the market consensus of 1.2%. The monthly UK GDP arrived at 0.1% in December, following a 0.2% growth in November (revised from 0.3%), in line with expectations. The GBP edges slightly lower in an immediate reaction to the downbeat UK GDP data.

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.0% for the fifth meeting in a row last week, as widely expected. Traders raise their bets that policy will be steady all year before possible rate hikes next year, which lifts the EUR against the GBP.

The preliminary reading of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be closely watched on Friday. Any signs of weakening in the Eurozone economy could drag the EUR lower against the GBP in the near term.