World Bank: China’s 2020 GDP forecast is 2.3%

In its latest report published on Tuesday, the World Bank outlined a 'baseline' forecasts for China’s economic growth while predicting a lower-case scenario.

Key findings

“Growth in developing economies in the Asia-pac region to slow to 2.1% in 2020, and to -0.5% in a lower-case scenario, compared to an estimated growth of 5.8% in 2019.

In China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated in late December, growth was projected to slow to 2.3% in the baseline scenario, or as low as 0.1% in the lower-case scenario, compared to growth of 6.1% in 2019.

Precise growth forecasts were difficult, given the rapidly changing situation.”