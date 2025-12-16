UK Unemployment Rate ticks up to 5.1% in the quarter to October, as expected

The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 5.1% in the three months to October after reporting 5% in the quarter to September, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

The data came in above the market forecast of 5.1%.

Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits climbed by 20.1K in November, compared with a revised decline of 3.9K in October and the expected 22.3K gain.

The Employment Change data came in at -17K in October, against -22K recorded in September.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK ticked up by 4.6% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in October versus a revised 4.7% growth booked previously. The market expectation was for a 4.5% print.

Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, advanced by 4.7% in the same period after increasing by 4.9% (revision) in the quarter through September. The data beat the estimate of 4.4%.

GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report

GBP/USD stays uninspired by the release of the UK employment data. The pair is trading modestly flat on the day at 1.3370, as of writing.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% 0.05% -0.22% -0.01% -0.03% -0.02% 0.03% EUR -0.03% 0.02% -0.22% -0.04% -0.06% -0.05% 0.00% GBP -0.05% -0.02% -0.25% -0.07% -0.08% -0.07% -0.02% JPY 0.22% 0.22% 0.25% 0.19% 0.17% 0.17% 0.24% CAD 0.01% 0.04% 0.07% -0.19% -0.02% -0.00% 0.05% AUD 0.03% 0.06% 0.08% -0.17% 0.02% 0.01% 0.06% NZD 0.02% 0.05% 0.07% -0.17% 0.00% -0.01% 0.05% CHF -0.03% -0.00% 0.02% -0.24% -0.05% -0.06% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The section below was published at 04:47 GMT as a preview of the UK labor market report.

UK labor market report overview

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) will publish its labor market report at 07.00 GMT. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate is expected to rise to 5.1% in October from 5.0% in September. Employment Change arrived at -22K in September.

The UK Claimant Count Change for November is projected to increase by 22.3K, reflecting the number of people claiming jobless benefits. The reading was 29K in October. Meanwhile, the Claimant Count Rate was at 4.4% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, UK Average Earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to October, are estimated to accelerate by 4.4%, following 4.8% prior, while ex-bonuses, the wages are forecast to rise by 4.5% against the previous 4.6%.

How could the UK labor market report affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades in negative territory on the day in the lead up to the UK labor market data. The pair loses ground as traders turn cautious ahead of the key US economic data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Retail Sales, and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which will be released later on Tuesday.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Pound Sterling (GBP), with the first upside barrier seen at the 1.3400 psychological level. The next resistance level emerges at the December 11 high of 1.3438, en route to the October 17 high of 1.3471.

To the downside, the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.3330 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the December 9 low of 1.3287. The next contention level is located at the December 3 low of 1.3202.