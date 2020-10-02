WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. looks bullish despite Trump's coronavirus, weekly close critical

- NASDAQ: WKHS is set to drop for the fourth consecutive day.
- Workhorse Group may still close the week higher, which would keep bulls content.
- Trump's photo with a Lordstown Motors truck may continue supporting the EV-maker moving forward.
President Donald Trump is always prominent in the news – and even more so on Friday, after he tweeted that he contracted COVID-19. Trump's coronavirus has thrown markets into disarray as the clock ticks down toward the November 3 elections.
NASDAQ: WKHS is set to fall by around 5% on Friday, extending its losses after shedding 0.79% on Thursday to close at $25.08. However, there are reasons to be cheerful.
WKHS stock news
The slide in the broad S&P 500 index and in NASDAQ – where Workhorse is trading – is weighing on the Ohio-based electric vehicle maker. Political uncertainty is always adverse for the economy and for stocks.
NASDAQ: WKHS has an even more significant dependence on the current occupant of the White House and especially this week. Trump was pictured viewing a Lordstown Motors truck early in the week, a report that sent Workhorse – which owns a stake in that firm – soaring by some 16%.
Since then, shares have gliding lower. The weekly close – above or below the critical $22.13 level – is critical to the upbeat sentiment in NASDAQ: WKHS. Higher lows serve as bullish technical indications for stocks. If shares fall below this close, it would serve as a lower low, forming a bearish downtrend.
While Trump's coronavirus contraction may risk the firm, it is essential to remember that rival Joe Biden may also be beneficial to Workhorse and the broader electric vehicle sector. Democrats have championed green energy and if they win a clean sweep, NASDAQ: WKHS could resume its gains.
See WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc seems like a win-win on any election result
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
