WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc correction continues

- NASDAQ:WKHS falls 2.54% as the broader market selloff hits the electric vehicle sector hard.
- Workhorse receives voucher eligibility to the NYTVIP for its C-Series trucks.
- Workhorse Group shares have fallen off since being targeted by a short-seller report.
NASDAQ:WKHS has fallen nearly 30% since its mid-September peak amidst various factors including a short-seller report not unlike those that have been detrimental to companies like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Shares lost 2.54% on Monday to close down at $22.23 sharing in the market selloff that saw electric vehicle makers get trimmed across the board. Combine the Fuzzy Panda’s report with analyst downgrades after the much-anticipated announcement of the USPS new fleet contract being delayed, and it becomes clear that Workhorse’s stock was prime for the correction it is currently mired in.
One positive announcement that has emerged from the Ohio-based company is it has received the approval to hand out monetary vouchers for C-Series truck sales in the state of New York. This is welcome news for investors as in July, Workhorse also received HVIP eligibility in California, meaning two of the largest populations in America locked up for discounts on its truck sales for last-mile deliveries. Also on the horizon is the public offering of Lordstown Motors via SPAC IPO, a company in which Workhorse owns a 10% stake.
WKHS stock news
The short-seller report is not great news, but investors need to keep in mind that most of these are just formulated opinions, just as bullish analyst upgrades are. Bargain investors with an eye for the long-term future may now see this as a buying opportunity. With the quarterly earnings report scheduled for the second week of November, investors may want to wait to see how the stock behaves leading up to the call.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.