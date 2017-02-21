Will not hesitate to change policy, if deemed appropriate - BOE’s Carney

Will not hesitate to change policy, if deemed appropriate - BOE’s CarneyBy Haresh Menghani
Continuing with the February inflation report testimony before the Parliament's Treasury Committee, BOE Governor Mark Carney said that there is some market expectations of monetary policy tightening in the next few years but the central bank will not hesitate to change monetary policy stance, if deemed appropriate.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair maintained its bearish bias and reversed majority of previous session’s recovery gains, albeit has managed to hold its neck above 1.2400 handle.